Dr. James Lester Glenn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Lester Glenn works at MUSC Internal Medicine in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.