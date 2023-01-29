Dr. James Gluck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gluck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Gluck, MD
Overview of Dr. James Gluck, MD
Dr. James Gluck, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio University College and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center, Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Scott County Hospital and St. Catherine Hospital.
Dr. Gluck's Office Locations
1
Kansas Orthopaedic Center - West Village7550 W Village Cir Ste 1, Wichita, KS 67205 Directions (316) 462-2581Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Kansas Orthopaedic Center - Woodlawn2450 N Woodlawn Blvd, Wichita, KS 67220 Directions (316) 462-2580Monday7:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Scott County Hospital
- St. Catherine Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Gluck on 3 other occasions. I thought the name was familiar. Gluck 11/7/2003, re broke right little finger. 3/28/12 ex-upper ext tendon full/w infection, left thumb. Insert Quartazone. Again right thumb 8/2/2012. I am seeing him again in 2023 for removal of lipoma left arm. Thank you Dr. Gluck and staff.
About Dr. James Gluck, MD
- General Hand Surgery
- English
- 1154301760
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Northeastern Ohio University College
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gluck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gluck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gluck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gluck has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gluck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Gluck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gluck.
