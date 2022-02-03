Dr. James Go, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Go is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Go, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Go, MD
Dr. James Go, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Go works at
Dr. Go's Office Locations
James T Go MD LLC2290 W Eau Gallie Blvd Ste 110, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 421-7555
Osler Medical Group930 S Harbor City Blvd, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health First Health Plans
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Go is an amazing ENT. He genuinely cares about his patients. To all the naysayers, I respectfully strongly disagree. Robert H.
About Dr. James Go, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1053388728
Education & Certifications
- New York University Med Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Go has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Go accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Go has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Go works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Go. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Go.
