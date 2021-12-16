Dr. James Goad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Goad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Goad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas|University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Goad works at
Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Palm Beach Surgical Specialists - Loxahatchee12955 Palms West Dr Ste 201, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 589-6609Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Dean Health Plan, Inc.
- Dimension Health
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Fortified Provider Network
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Care District of Palm Beach County
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Quality Health Plans
- SCAN Health Plan
- Today's Options
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Vista Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Goad?
Dr. Goad did 2 surgery on me and he was great, I wouldn't change him for anyone else, his staff is also great if I ever need another surgery I will go to him.
About Dr. James Goad, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1861562183
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University New Orleans
- University of Arkansas|University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Goad using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Goad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goad works at
Dr. Goad has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Goad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.