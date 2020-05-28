Dr. James Godfrey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Godfrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Godfrey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Godfrey, MD
Dr. James Godfrey, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Godfrey's Office Locations
Green Hills Pediatric Associates4322 Harding Pike Ste 229, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (629) 219-7215
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
We love Green Hills Pediatrics! Dr. Godfrey is kind, compassionate and trustworthy. He takes the time to answer our questions and is easy to talk to. We are very happy with his care for all of our kids.
About Dr. James Godfrey, MD
- Pediatrics
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1801951231
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
