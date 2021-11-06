Dr. Goff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Goff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Goff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kootenai Health and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Locations
Spokane Digestive Disease Center105 W 8th Ave Ste 6010, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 838-5950
Kootenai Clinic Gastroenterology1919 Lincoln Way Ste 415, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 625-4595
Multicare Rockwood Digestive Health Center - Downtown Spokane910 W 5th Ave Ste 501, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 838-5950
Hospital Affiliations
- Kootenai Health
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goff and his team were wonderful. They care about the process and the patient at the same time. Made me feel comfortable and safe.
About Dr. James Goff, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ Co Hlth Scis Ctr
- Univ Mi Hosps
- Univ Mi Hosps
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
Dr. Goff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goff has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Goff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.