Overview

Dr. James Goff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kootenai Health and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Goff works at Spokane Digestive Disease Center in Spokane, WA with other offices in Coeur D Alene, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Crohn's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.