Dr. James Goldman, MD
Overview of Dr. James Goldman, MD
Dr. James Goldman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Desert Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Goldman's Office Locations
-
1
Scottsdale Office7245 E Osborn Rd Ste 4, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 994-5012Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Phoenix Office300 E Osborn Rd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 254-7255Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goldman is an outstanding, skilled, pleasantly kind and considerate physician, seasoned in the specialized care of cataract assessment and surgeries. Dr. Goldman is a board-certified ophthalmologist using the most advanced microsurgical techniques including the Femto Laser which requires a high skill set and precision of execution during procedures. The primary aim of the application is of precision medicine, to improve clinical outcomes for individual patients through precise treatment. The precision of femtosecond lasers in cataract surgery enhances outcomes in practically all areas of measurement, especially with premium IOLs, which depend on a well-centered capsulotomy. Dr. Goldman is very knowledgeable in recommending the best and cutting edge implantable intraocular (monofocal, multifocal, and toric) lens implants for specific patient needs after careful and considerate evaluation. Dr. Goldman's high level of expertise and experience in treating both the medical and surgica
About Dr. James Goldman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1528075702
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
