Dr. Goldring has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Goldring, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Goldring, MD
Dr. James Goldring, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Goldring works at
Dr. Goldring's Office Locations
Metropolitan Orthopedics Ltd.3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 105B, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-7960
Parkland Health Center - Farmington1101 W Liberty St, Farmington, MO 63640 Directions (573) 760-8396
Memorial Hospital1900 State St, Chester, IL 62233 Directions (314) 996-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am so lucky to have Dr. Goldring as my neurologist! I have been going to Dr. Goldring for 7 years now. I wouldn't dream of going anywhere else. I have epilepsy....and he is the only neurologist who actually cares about me and my condition. Also Charlotte who works in the office is great....very caring and compassionate.
About Dr. James Goldring, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1992715775
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldring accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldring has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Tension Headache and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldring on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldring. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldring.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldring, there are benefits to both methods.