Dr. James Gonzales, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.
Texas Ear Nose Throat Specialists Llp2813 W Southlake Blvd Ste 150, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 540-3121
Baylor Scott and White1650 W College St, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 481-1588Monday9:00am - 12:00pmTuesday9:00am - 12:00pmWednesday9:00am - 12:00pmThursday9:00am - 12:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSunday9:00am - 12:00pm
- 3 2815 W Southlake Blvd, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 431-3200
Texas Ear Nose & Throat Specialists Llp1615 Hospital Pkwy Ste 210, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 540-3121
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Highly qualified ENT. Efficient and capable staff. Provided excellent care for ear issues.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Gonzales has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Thyroid Lobectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzales on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gonzales speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzales. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzales.
