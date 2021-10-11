Dr. James Good, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Good is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Good, DPM
Overview of Dr. James Good, DPM
Dr. James Good, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from St. Vincent Charity Hospital and is affiliated with Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road.
Dr. Good's Office Locations
Gladstone Office2800 NE 60TH ST, Kansas City, MO 64119 Directions (816) 455-1155Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice, thorough and showed care. He had a resident with him. They both had great detail, excellent answers and thoughtful responses. Will see him again. The staff was superb!!
About Dr. James Good, DPM
- Podiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mt. Sinai Medical Center
- St. Vincent Charity Hospital
- Truman State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Good has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Good accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Good has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Good has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Good on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Good. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Good.
