Overview of Dr. James Good, DPM

Dr. James Good, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from St. Vincent Charity Hospital and is affiliated with Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road.



Dr. Good works at Comprehensive Foot and Ankle Centers, P.A. in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.