Dr. James Gore, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center, Henry County Medical Center, Jennie Stuart Medical Center and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Gore works at Vanderbilt Urology in Franklin, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Arthritis and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.