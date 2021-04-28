Dr. James Gore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Gore, MD
Overview of Dr. James Gore, MD
Dr. James Gore, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center, Henry County Medical Center, Jennie Stuart Medical Center and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Gore's Office Locations
Vanderbilt Medical Group Franklin2001 Mallory Ln Ste 100, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 764-4450
Vanderbilt Clinic1301 Medical Center Dr Ste 2501, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 322-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Cookeville Regional Medical Center
- Henry County Medical Center
- Jennie Stuart Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor amazing I could not walk before I learned of Dr Gore he changed my life I will forever be great full !!! His nurses are amazing as well they really care!! ?? Bless them!! ??
About Dr. James Gore, MD
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gore has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Arthritis and Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Gore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gore.
