Dr. James Gosse, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Gosse, DPM
Dr. James Gosse, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Dr. Gosse's Office Locations
North Shore Foot & Ankle2501 Compass Rd Ste 120, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 234-5095
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve seen Dr. Gosse for many years. He is the best podiatrist I’ve ever seen. He explains everything throughly so you understand. He is kind and thoughtful. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. James Gosse, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gosse has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gosse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gosse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gosse has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Sprain and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gosse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gosse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gosse.
