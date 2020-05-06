Overview

Dr. James Grady Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lodi, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center and Sutter Amador Hospital.



Dr. Grady Jr works at Sutter Gould Medical Group in Lodi, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.