Dr. James Graham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Graham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Graham, MD
Dr. James Graham, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Graham works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Graham's Office Locations
-
1
Woodlands Specialty Care Pllc9200 Pinecroft Dr Ste 280, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 296-9444
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Graham?
Dr. Graham replaced a disc in my neck. I had been suffering with neck pain for about 5 years before being referred to Dr. Graham. I am now one day post op and I already have feeling in my left arm and finger tips that I had been missing for several years. Also, I have no pain down my shoulder blades or up into my head that I had also been suffering with for several years. ONE DAY CHANGED ALL OF THAT! The only pain I have now is just the pain resulting from having surgery, and it’s not even as bad as the pain I had been experiencing on a daily basis for so many years. In a few more days I will see how my neck feels. I am so grateful to Dr. Graham! Without question he is a skilled surgeon. He doesn’t laugh a lot or tell knock knock jokes because he is very serious about helping his patients and getting the best outcome possible. I am so thrilled with my results thus far and if I need any other spinal surgeries I will definitely be calling on Dr. Graham once again. ~ S. Medina (Jan 2020)
About Dr. James Graham, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1750312989
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graham works at
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.