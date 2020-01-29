See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Shenandoah, TX
Dr. James Graham, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.2 (46)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Graham, MD

Dr. James Graham, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Graham works at Northwest Spine Center in Shenandoah, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Graham's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Woodlands Specialty Care Pllc
    9200 Pinecroft Dr Ste 280, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 296-9444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Jan 29, 2020
    Dr. Graham replaced a disc in my neck. I had been suffering with neck pain for about 5 years before being referred to Dr. Graham. I am now one day post op and I already have feeling in my left arm and finger tips that I had been missing for several years. Also, I have no pain down my shoulder blades or up into my head that I had also been suffering with for several years. ONE DAY CHANGED ALL OF THAT! The only pain I have now is just the pain resulting from having surgery, and it’s not even as bad as the pain I had been experiencing on a daily basis for so many years. In a few more days I will see how my neck feels. I am so grateful to Dr. Graham! Without question he is a skilled surgeon. He doesn’t laugh a lot or tell knock knock jokes because he is very serious about helping his patients and getting the best outcome possible. I am so thrilled with my results thus far and if I need any other spinal surgeries I will definitely be calling on Dr. Graham once again. ~ S. Medina (Jan 2020)
    Stephanie Medina — Jan 29, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Graham, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Graham, MD.

    About Dr. James Graham, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750312989
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Graham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Graham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Graham works at Northwest Spine Center in Shenandoah, TX. View the full address on Dr. Graham’s profile.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

