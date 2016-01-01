See All Oncologists in Flint, MI
Dr. James Graham Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. James Graham Jr, MD

Oncology
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Graham Jr, MD

Dr. James Graham Jr, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Graham Jr works at In-Vitro Fertilization Michigan in Flint, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Oncology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Stefanie Thomas, MD
Dr. Stefanie Thomas, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Anthony Rizzo, MD
Dr. Anthony Rizzo, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Peter Rose, MD
Dr. Peter Rose, MD
4.2 (19)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Graham Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hurley Center for Reproductive
    2 Hurley Plz Ste 209, Flint, MI 48503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 257-9714
  2. 2
    Genesys Hurley Cancer Institute
    302 Kensington Ave Fl 2, Flint, MI 48503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 762-8050

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Graham Jr?

Photo: Dr. James Graham Jr, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Graham Jr, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Graham Jr to family and friends

Dr. Graham Jr's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Graham Jr

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Graham Jr, MD.

About Dr. James Graham Jr, MD

Specialties
  • Oncology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 38 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1891782736
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Graham Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Graham Jr works at In-Vitro Fertilization Michigan in Flint, MI. View the full address on Dr. Graham Jr’s profile.

Dr. Graham Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graham Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graham Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. James Graham Jr, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.