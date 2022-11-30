Dr. James Granger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Granger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Granger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Granger, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine.
Dr. Granger works at
Locations
Acupuncture and Injury3823 Roswell Rd Ste 201, Marietta, GA 30062 Directions (678) 247-2115Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been coming to see Dr. Granger now for about 6 years never a problem always professional and very nice wouldn’t go anywhere else I love this office
About Dr. James Granger, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073714580
Education & Certifications
- howard university hospital
- Howard Univ Hosp-Howard Univ
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Granger accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Granger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Granger has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Granger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Granger speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Granger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Granger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Granger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Granger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.