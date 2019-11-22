Dr. Gray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Gray, MD
Overview of Dr. James Gray, MD
Dr. James Gray, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Gray works at
Dr. Gray's Office Locations
John C. Titone Phd PC5425 N Oracle Rd Ste 115, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 324-4850
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best in Tucson! Where most shrinks only do medication management Dr. Gray provides counseling, medication, and testing services. He has an impressive resume and has managed a behavioral health hospital and clinic. He is so good I do not believe he is accepting new patients. He has a waiting list!
About Dr. James Gray, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1942220686
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
