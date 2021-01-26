Overview

Dr. James Green, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurotology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Uf Health Jacksonville.



Dr. Green works at Jacksonville Hearing and Bal Institute in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Conductive Hearing Loss, Deafness and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.