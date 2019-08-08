See All Podiatrists in Aventura, FL
Dr. James Green, DPM

Podiatry
4.1 (44)
Map Pin Small Aventura, FL
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Green, DPM

Dr. James Green, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Green works at Aventura and Pembroke Pines Foot and Ankle Center in Aventura, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur, Foot Sprain and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Green's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aventura and Pembroke Pines Foot and Ankle Center
    21000 NE 28th Ave Ste 100, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 935-6566
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Pembroke Pines Foot and Ankle Center
    601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 209, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 435-2700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heel Spur
Foot Sprain
Foot Fracture
Heel Spur
Foot Sprain
Foot Fracture

Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Callus
Corn Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Aug 08, 2019
    Dr. Greene was very thorough and knowledgeable about plantar fasciitis; spent a lot of time with me listening to my complaint, examining my feet, gait and shows as well as discussing a treatment plan. I was able to get an appointment right away and found Dr. Greene and his staff to be personable and pleasant. I recommend him highly.
    Sandi — Aug 08, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Green, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1285671834
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Internship
    • University of Miami Hospital
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Green, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Green has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Green has seen patients for Heel Spur, Foot Sprain and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Green speaks Creole, French and Spanish.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

