Offers telehealth
Dr. James Green, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.
Aventura and Pembroke Pines Foot and Ankle Center21000 NE 28th Ave Ste 100, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 935-6566Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Pembroke Pines Foot and Ankle Center601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 209, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 435-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Greene was very thorough and knowledgeable about plantar fasciitis; spent a lot of time with me listening to my complaint, examining my feet, gait and shows as well as discussing a treatment plan. I was able to get an appointment right away and found Dr. Greene and his staff to be personable and pleasant. I recommend him highly.
- Podiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English, Creole, French and Spanish
- 1285671834
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Miami Hospital
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of Florida
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green has seen patients for Heel Spur, Foot Sprain and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Green speaks Creole, French and Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
