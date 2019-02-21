See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Francisco, CA
Dr. James Greenberg, MD

Internal Medicine
3.8 (4)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Greenberg, MD

Dr. James Greenberg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ivano-Frankovsk Medical Institute and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center, Novato Community Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Greenberg works at Alexander M Reyzelman DPM in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
Dr. Greenberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alexander Reyzelman D P M Inc.
    2299 Post St Ste 205, San Francisco, CA 94115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 474-7955

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mills-peninsula Medical Center
  • Novato Community Hospital
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Abdominal Pain
Joint Pain
Insomnia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 21, 2019
    Areq,is working at the front desk,need to get fired. She always yell at me. I complained about her many times. Nobody did any things against her.
    — Feb 21, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Greenberg, MD
    About Dr. James Greenberg, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 42 years of experience
    • English, Norwegian and Russian
    • 1497859433
    Education & Certifications

    • West Los Angeles VA Medical Center
    • UCSF Medical Center
    • Ivano-Frankovsk Medical Institute
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greenberg works at Alexander M Reyzelman DPM in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Greenberg’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

