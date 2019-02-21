Dr. James Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Greenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Greenberg, MD
Dr. James Greenberg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ivano-Frankovsk Medical Institute and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center, Novato Community Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Greenberg works at
Dr. Greenberg's Office Locations
-
1
Alexander Reyzelman D P M Inc.2299 Post St Ste 205, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 474-7955
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
- Novato Community Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greenberg?
Areq,is working at the front desk,need to get fired. She always yell at me. I complained about her many times. Nobody did any things against her.
About Dr. James Greenberg, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Norwegian and Russian
- 1497859433
Education & Certifications
- West Los Angeles VA Medical Center
- UCSF Medical Center
- Ivano-Frankovsk Medical Institute
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenberg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenberg works at
Dr. Greenberg speaks Norwegian and Russian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.