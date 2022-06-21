See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Jamaica Plain, MA
Dr. James Greenberg, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Greenberg, MD

Dr. James Greenberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jamaica Plain, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York University Grossman School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital.

Dr. Greenberg works at Brigham-Faulkner Ob/Gyn Assocs in Jamaica Plain, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Greenberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brigham-Faulkner Ob/Gyn Assocs
    1153 Centre St Ste 3C, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 983-7003

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Uterine Fibroids
Ovarian Cysts
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Uterine Fibroids
Ovarian Cysts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 21, 2022
    I had a surgery one week ago. Dr Greenberg was my surgeon. My husband and I are grateful to Dr Greenberg. He is a very mature surgeon: Knowledgeable, experienced, professional and focus. A trustworthy surgeon in a great hospital facility, Dr Greenberg is by far the best surgeon and the best doctor that I have ever had!
    Barbara Wayside — Jun 21, 2022
    About Dr. James Greenberg, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • Brigham and Women's Hospital
    Internship
    Internship
    • New York University Grossman School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greenberg works at Brigham-Faulkner Ob/Gyn Assocs in Jamaica Plain, MA. View the full address on Dr. Greenberg’s profile.

    Dr. Greenberg has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

