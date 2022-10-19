Overview of Dr. James Greer, DPM

Dr. James Greer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brentwood, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center.



Dr. Greer works at Brentwood Podiatry in Brentwood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.