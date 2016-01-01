Overview of Dr. James Greig, MD

Dr. James Greig, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center, Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Greig works at Denny A. Nakayama M.d. Inc. in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.