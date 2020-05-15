See All Gastroenterologists in Mineola, NY
Dr. James Grendell, MD

Gastroenterology
3.1 (15)
Call for new patient details
48 years of experience

Overview

Dr. James Grendell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Grendell works at Winthrop Gastroenterology in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Winthrop University Hospital
    222 Station Plz N Ste 428, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-2066

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastritis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wisconsin
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Arkansas
    • Medicaid of California
    • Medicaid of Illinois
    • Medicaid of Kentucky
    • Medicaid of Missouri
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • Medicaid of Oklahoma
    • Medicaid of Pennsylvania
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. James Grendell, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457320426
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California San Francisco
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Grendell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grendell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grendell works at Winthrop Gastroenterology in Mineola, NY. View the full address on Dr. Grendell’s profile.

    Dr. Grendell has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grendell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Grendell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grendell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grendell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grendell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

