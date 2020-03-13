See All Dermatologists in Miami, FL
Dr. James Grichnik, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (4)
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. James Grichnik, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.

Dr. Grichnik works at University of Miami Hospital and Clinics in Miami, FL with other offices in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    University of Miami Hospital and Clinics
    1475 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-4000
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Irhs-dermatology
    3555 10th Ct Ste 200A, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 226-4800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation

Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fungal Nail Infection
Herpes Simplex Infection
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Psoriasis
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 13, 2020
    Dr. Grichnik is one of the most accessible doctors I have ever come across. He provides excellent care and gives you all the time you need at your appointment and with any follow up questions or concerns. Cleveland Clinic has very sophisticated equipment to aid in diagnosing skin cancers.
    Christine Cottrell — Mar 13, 2020
    About Dr. James Grichnik, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1740363902
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Hospital
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    • Harvard Medical School
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Grichnik has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grichnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grichnik has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grichnik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Grichnik. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grichnik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grichnik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grichnik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

