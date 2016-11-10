Dr. Griffith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Griffith, MD
Overview of Dr. James Griffith, MD
Dr. James Griffith, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. Griffith works at
Dr. Griffith's Office Locations
-
1
C. Stephen Settle M.d. P.s.2201 S 19th St Ste 101, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Griffith?
Dr. Griffith has been my neurologist since 1982, when he started testing me for MS (pre-MRI era). Unfortunately, the tests were positive. He has been with me and for me ever since. Dr. Griffith is one of the few doctors I've had who actually listens; he doesn't just treat an illness/disease, he treats me as a whole person. He's interested in my life and my ups-and-downs. He is always positive and I can't remember a single time when we haven't ended up laughing during one of my many visits.
About Dr. James Griffith, MD
- Neurology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1073518239
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Griffith using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Griffith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffith works at
Dr. Griffith has seen patients for Essential Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.