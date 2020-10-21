See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Dr. James Grifo, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Grifo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Grifo works at Nyu Langone Medical Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nyu Langone Medical Center
    660 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-7808

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. James Grifo, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    39 years of experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1316994403
    • 1316994403
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Yale University
    • Yale University
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Cornell U Med Coll
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Oberlin College
    • Oberlin College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Grifo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grifo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grifo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grifo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grifo works at Nyu Langone Medical Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Grifo’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Grifo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grifo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grifo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grifo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

