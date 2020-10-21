Dr. James Grifo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grifo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Grifo, MD
Dr. James Grifo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine.
Nyu Langone Medical Center660 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7808
I had the best experience with Dr. Grifo. He was patient, answered our questions and truly cared about me as a person. The staff at the center was so nice and attentive and always gave us a call back. I 100% recommend Dr. Grifo and his team, I feel so lucky to have had them a part of my journey.
- Yale University
- Cornell U Med Coll
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
- Oberlin College
Dr. Grifo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grifo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grifo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grifo works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Grifo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grifo.
