Overview of Dr. James Grimes, MD

Dr. James Grimes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley and Kern Valley Healthcare District.



Dr. Grimes works at Kern Bone and Joint Specialists in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Internal Derangement of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.