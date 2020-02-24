Dr. James Grimes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grimes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Grimes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Grimes, MD
Dr. James Grimes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley and Kern Valley Healthcare District.
Dr. Grimes' Office Locations
Kern Bone and Joint Specialists A Medical Group Inc.9330 Stockdale Hwy Ste 600, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 324-2491
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley
- Kern Valley Healthcare District
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had knee replacement it was the best thing I ever did after 20 years of pain and an unstable knee. The care was spot on.
About Dr. James Grimes, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215040845
Education & Certifications
- Leo a Whiteside MD Adult Reconstructive and Joint Replacement Fellowship
- Barnes Hosp St Louis Chldns Hosp Washington University Sch Med
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- University of Kansas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grimes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grimes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grimes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grimes has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Internal Derangement of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grimes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grimes speaks Spanish.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Grimes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grimes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grimes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grimes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.