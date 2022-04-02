Overview of Dr. James Grimes, MD

Dr. James Grimes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in St Augustine, FL. They graduated from University Of California At San Diego School Of Med and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital and HCA Florida Putnam Hospital.



Dr. Grimes works at James M Grimes MD Orthopaedic's in St Augustine, FL with other offices in Palatka, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.