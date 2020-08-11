Dr. James Grisolia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grisolia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Grisolia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Grisolia, MD
Dr. James Grisolia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with University of California, San Diego
Dr. Grisolia works at
Dr. Grisolia's Office Locations
-
1
Mercy Physicians Medical Group4033 3rd Ave Ste 410, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 297-1155
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grisolia?
He took the time to have a very thoughtful first chat. There was no sense of being rushed or prodded. He was responsive and kind, and he explained his thinking in a way that made perfect sense to me. I highly recommend Dr. Grisolia.
About Dr. James Grisolia, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1336102359
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Diego
- Uc Irvine Affil-Long Beach
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grisolia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grisolia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grisolia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grisolia works at
Dr. Grisolia has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grisolia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grisolia speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Grisolia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grisolia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grisolia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grisolia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.