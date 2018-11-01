Dr. James Grobe Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grobe Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Grobe Jr, MD
Dr. James Grobe Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Bernard K Chun1329 Lusitana St Ste 102, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 533-4949
- The Queens Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Leilani is great and Dr Grobe has sooo much experience I felt vey well taken care of. Aloha nui loa
About Dr. James Grobe Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Grobe Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grobe Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grobe Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grobe Jr has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grobe Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Grobe Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grobe Jr.
