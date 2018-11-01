Overview

Dr. James Grobe Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Grobe Jr works at Deboard Chun Grobe & Grebe Mds in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.