Overview of Dr. James Gross, MD

Dr. James Gross, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mount Vernon, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Skagit Valley Hospital.



Dr. Gross works at Skagit Regional Health - Cascade Ear, Nose and Throat in Mount Vernon, WA with other offices in Anacortes, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.