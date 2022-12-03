Overview of Dr. James Grove, MD

Dr. James Grove, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Grove works at SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - Meijer Heart Center in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Big Rapids, MI, Ludington, MI and Reed City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.