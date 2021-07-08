See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in West Valley City, UT
Dr. James Grua, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (49)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. James Grua, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in West Valley City, UT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital, Cedar City Hospital, Riverton Hospital and St. George Regional Hospital River Road.

Dr. Grua works at Granger Medical Clinic PC in West Valley City, UT with other offices in Saint George, UT and West Jordan, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Osteoporosis and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Granger Medical Clinic PC
    2965 W 3500 S, West Valley City, UT 84119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 955-0055
    Granger Pharmacy
    3725 W 4100 S, West Valley City, UT 84120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 955-0055
    1308 E 900 S Ste C, Saint George, UT 84790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 965-3479
    3181 W 9000 S Ste 202, West Jordan, UT 84088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 352-5900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alta View Hospital
  • Cedar City Hospital
  • Riverton Hospital
  • St. George Regional Hospital River Road

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Jul 08, 2021
    I've been seeing Dr. Grua for a few years after having my thyroid removed and he's been great. He's very knowledgeable and has helped me dial in the right dose of hormones. He has an interesting sense of humor which make visits fun.
    Matt S — Jul 08, 2021
    About Dr. James Grua, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134159288
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Utah
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Grua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grua has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grua has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Osteoporosis and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Grua. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grua.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

