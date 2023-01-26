Dr. James Gruft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gruft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Gruft, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Gruft, MD
Dr. James Gruft, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from George Washington University Med Center and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Gruft works at
Dr. Gruft's Office Locations
From Pain to Wellness, LLC1 Transam Plaza Dr Ste 100, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Directions (630) 627-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Grufts’s for more than a decade. I have several chronic health conditions including rheumatoid arthritis, chronic neck pain, fibromyalgia and osteoarthritis. Dr Gruft has always been compassionate and gone above and beyond to provide the most comprehensive pain management. He is willing to try different medications, supplements and therapy until the right combination is found. I’d recommend his practice to anyone struggling with chronic pain
About Dr. James Gruft, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Columbia U/Presbyterian Med Ctr
- St Vincent's Hosp-NY Med Coll
- George Washington University Med Center
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gruft has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gruft accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gruft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gruft has seen patients for Fibromyalgia and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gruft on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Gruft. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gruft.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gruft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gruft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.