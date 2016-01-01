Overview of Dr. James Guarrera, MD

Dr. James Guarrera, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Guarrera works at Rutgers Health Transplant Surgery in Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.