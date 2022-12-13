Overview of Dr. James Guerra, MD

Dr. James Guerra, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown, NCH North Naples Hospital, Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge and Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard.



Dr. Guerra works at Collier Sports Medicine in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Rotator Cuff Tear and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.