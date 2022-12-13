See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Naples, FL
Dr. James Guerra, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (300)
Map Pin Small Naples, FL
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Guerra, MD

Dr. James Guerra, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown, NCH North Naples Hospital, Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge and Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard.

Dr. Guerra works at Collier Sports Medicine in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Rotator Cuff Tear and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Guerra's Office Locations

    Collier Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center
    1706 Medical Blvd Ste 201, Naples, FL 34110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 593-3500

Admitting Hospitals

  • NCH Baker Downtown
  • NCH North Naples Hospital
  • Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
  • Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard

Osteoarthritis
Rotator Cuff Tear
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis
Rotator Cuff Tear
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder

Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 300 ratings
    Patient Ratings (300)
    5 Star
    (271)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Dec 13, 2022
    Dr. Guerra is a wonderful doctor. His knowledge, his professionalism, and friendly positive communication are as good as it gets. He exudes confidence and positivity. He gives you not only the knowledge of what he thinks you should do, but also the confidence in his ability to improve your situation. His entire office, his staff, are all professional and very friendly. I cannot think of a doctor I would recommend higher than Dr. Guerra.
Bruce — Dec 13, 2022
    Bruce — Dec 13, 2022
    About Dr. James Guerra, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    • American Sports Medicine Institute Birmingham AL
    • University of Pennsylvania Health System
    • University Of Pennsylvania
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    • Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Guerra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guerra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guerra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guerra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guerra works at Collier Sports Medicine in Naples, FL. View the full address on Dr. Guerra’s profile.

    Dr. Guerra has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Rotator Cuff Tear and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guerra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    300 patients have reviewed Dr. Guerra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guerra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guerra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guerra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

