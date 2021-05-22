Overview of Dr. James Guess, MD

Dr. James Guess, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They completed their fellowship with Leatherman Spine Center, University Of Louisville



Dr. Guess works at OrthoTexas Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Carrollton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Lumbar Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.