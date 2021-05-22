See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Carrollton, TX
Dr. James Guess, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (27)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. James Guess, MD

Dr. James Guess, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They completed their fellowship with Leatherman Spine Center, University Of Louisville

Dr. Guess works at OrthoTexas Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Carrollton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Lumbar Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Guess' Office Locations

    Carrollton Office
    4780 N Josey Ln, Carrollton, TX 75010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 492-1334
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
  • Carrollton Regional Medical Center
  • Medical City Lewisville
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Herniated Disc
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Upper Back Pain
Adhesive Capsulitis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Hip Fracture
Interlaminar Spacer
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Fracture
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spondylolisthesis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Ankle Fracture
Ataxia
Broken Arm
Broken Neck
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Difficulty With Walking
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Foot Fracture
Gait Abnormality
Gout
Hammer Toe
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Myelopathy
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Scapular Fracture
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Spondylitis
Spondylosis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 22, 2021
    I highly recommend Dr. James Guess. He skillfully fused me at L4-L5 four years ago. My spouse and I were so impressed with his surgical skill, my husband asked Dr. Guess to do his L5-S1 the next year. We both highly recommend him to everyone!
    Cindy Hons — May 22, 2021
    About Dr. James Guess, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1487743209
    Education & Certifications

    • Leatherman Spine Center, University Of Louisville
    • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
