Dr. James Guildford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guildford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Guildford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Guildford, MD
Dr. James Guildford, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Retinal Hemorrhage and Retinal Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guildford's Office Locations
- 1 1500 N Dixie Hwy Ste 209, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 833-1810
-
2
Retina Care Specialists Llp55 SE Osceola St Ste 203, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 871-9303
- 3 10023 S US Highway 1 Ste B, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 871-9303
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guildford?
A few years ago I had a detached retina. Dr Guildford operated on me for 4-1/2 hrs. My vision at first was 20/400. Due to the expertise and caring of Dr Guildford, surprising but true now my vision is 20/25. This Doctor performed a miracle for me & my cataract import began to work again. I wish many good times for Dr. Guildford as he gave me the gift of seeing with my left eye again --I had the long distance cataract in that eye & that is also working a bit - Many Many thanks Dr Guildford - If I hadn't come to you - Dr Paul Pare recommended me to you I would probably not be seeing the way I due now
About Dr. James Guildford, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1417967258
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guildford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guildford accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guildford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guildford has seen patients for Macular Edema, Retinal Hemorrhage and Retinal Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guildford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Guildford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guildford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guildford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guildford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.