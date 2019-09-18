Dr. James Guiler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guiler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Guiler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Guiler, MD
Dr. James Guiler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Saint Joseph East.
Dr. Guiler's Office Locations
Kentuckyone Health211 Fountain Ct, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 629-7350
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Saint Joseph East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful Dr! He really cares about his patients. He did my hysterectomy & I had no pain afterward. Very Blessed to have him as my Dr!!!
About Dr. James Guiler, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104816388
Education & Certifications
- University KY
- University Of Kentucky
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
