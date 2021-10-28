Overview

Dr. James Haddad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Haddad works at Pioneer Valley Cardiology PC in Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiac Imaging and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.