Dr. James Hagans III, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (38)
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Hagans III, MD

Dr. James Hagans III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Arkadelphia, Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock, Bradley County Medical Center, CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, CHI St. Vincent Morrilton, Conway Regional Health System, Drew Memorial Health System, Medical Center Of South Arkansas, Saline Memorial Hospital and White River Medical Center.

Dr. Hagans III works at Baptist Health in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Breast Cancer and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Hagans III' Office Locations

    Surgical Clinic of Central Arkansas
    Surgical Clinic of Central Arkansas
9500 Kanis Rd Ste 501, Little Rock, AR 72205
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Arkadelphia
  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway
  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
  • Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
  • Bradley County Medical Center
  • CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
  • CHI St. Vincent Morrilton
  • Conway Regional Health System
  • Drew Memorial Health System
  • Medical Center Of South Arkansas
  • Saline Memorial Hospital
  • White River Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Mastectomy
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Mastectomy

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 11, 2022
    Dr. Hagan's is the most kind, caring doctor I've ever met. I literally trusted him with my life and he did not let me down. I would recommend him to anyone diagnosed with breast cancer or any other diagnosis requiring surgery.
Nancygaye — Aug 11, 2022
    Nancygaye — Aug 11, 2022
    About Dr. James Hagans III, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477680197
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Hagans III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hagans III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hagans III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hagans III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hagans III works at Baptist Health in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Hagans III’s profile.

    Dr. Hagans III has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Breast Cancer and Mastectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hagans III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagans III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagans III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hagans III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hagans III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

