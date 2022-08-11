Dr. James Hagans III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hagans III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Hagans III, MD
Overview of Dr. James Hagans III, MD
Dr. James Hagans III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Arkadelphia, Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock, Bradley County Medical Center, CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, CHI St. Vincent Morrilton, Conway Regional Health System, Drew Memorial Health System, Medical Center Of South Arkansas, Saline Memorial Hospital and White River Medical Center.
Dr. Hagans III works at
Dr. Hagans III' Office Locations
Surgical Clinic of Central Arkansas9500 Kanis Rd Ste 501, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 227-8166Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Arkadelphia
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
- Bradley County Medical Center
- CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- CHI St. Vincent Morrilton
- Conway Regional Health System
- Drew Memorial Health System
- Medical Center Of South Arkansas
- Saline Memorial Hospital
- White River Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hagan’s is the most kind, caring doctor I’ve ever met. I literally trusted him with my life and he did not let me down. I would recommend him to anyone diagnosed with breast cancer or any other diagnosis requiring surgery.
About Dr. James Hagans III, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1477680197
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hagans III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hagans III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hagans III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hagans III has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Breast Cancer and Mastectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hagans III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagans III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagans III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hagans III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hagans III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.