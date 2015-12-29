See All Psychiatrists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. James Hagemeyer, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (7)
Birmingham, AL
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Hagemeyer, MD

Dr. James Hagemeyer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus.

Dr. Hagemeyer works at Augmentation Inc. in Birmingham, AL.

Dr. Hagemeyer's Office Locations

    Augmentation Inc.
    Augmentation Inc.
    3415 Independence Dr Ste 101, Birmingham, AL 35209 (205) 936-8007
    Central Alabama Psychiatry LLC
    Central Alabama Psychiatry LLC
    2100A Southbridge Pkwy Ste 540, Birmingham, AL 35209 (205) 871-9898

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. James Hagemeyer, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1871572297
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hagemeyer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hagemeyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hagemeyer works at Augmentation Inc. in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Hagemeyer’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagemeyer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagemeyer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hagemeyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hagemeyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

