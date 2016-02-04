Overview

Dr. James Hager, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pikeville, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Arh Our Lady Of The Way and Pikeville Medical Center.



Dr. Hager works at East Kentucky Medical Associates in Pikeville, KY with other offices in Phelps, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.