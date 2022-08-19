Overview of Dr. James Haggerty, DPM

Dr. James Haggerty, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.