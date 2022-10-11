Dr. James Hakert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hakert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Hakert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Hakert, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Hakert works at
Locations
Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A.8220 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 710, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 368-6707
Old Town Endoscopy Center5500 Greenville Ave Ste 1100, Dallas, TX 75206 Directions (214) 739-9544
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USI Affinity
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Scheduled for a colonoscopy and boy was I nervous. Dr. Hakert and his team helped out so much. From registration to outpatient I was informed about the entire procedure and someone was with me the entire time. We talked, we even laughed a bit. Procedure was worry free and I was able to go get breakfast immediately after. I recommend Dr. Hakert. See you again in 10 years.
About Dr. James Hakert, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- University Of Ok College Of Med
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hakert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hakert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hakert has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hakert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Hakert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hakert.
