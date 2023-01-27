Overview of Dr. James Hale, MD

Dr. James Hale, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Hale works at Eastern Orthopedic Associates in Teaneck, NJ with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

