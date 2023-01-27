Dr. James Hale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Hale, MD
Overview of Dr. James Hale, MD
Dr. James Hale, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Hale works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hale's Office Locations
-
1
Eastern Orthopedic Associates222 Cedar Ln Ste 120, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 836-5332
-
2
Midtown Integrative Physical Therapy300 E 56th St, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 935-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hale?
Dr. hale performed the surgery on my back. He put rods in my back and removed bad discs. I had major back problems for many years. After being shot up in the back for all of those years, the shots were temporary relief. After the surgery and physical therapy, I can honestly say that the pain is gone. Dr Hale is an amazing Doctor. I would recommend him highly.
About Dr. James Hale, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528079654
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hale has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hale works at
Dr. Hale has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hale speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Hale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.