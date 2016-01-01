See All Ophthalmologists in Greenville, SC
Dr. James Hall, MD

Ophthalmology
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Hall, MD

Dr. James Hall, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Spartanburg Medical Center and St. Francis Downtown.

Dr. Hall works at Retina Consultants Of Carolina in Greenville, SC with other offices in Spartanburg, SC, Anderson, SC and Greenwood, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Hall's Office Locations

    Retina Consultants of Carolina PA
    1126 Grove Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 233-5722
    Retina Consultants Of Carolina
    480 N Church St, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 582-8287
    Upstate Pharmaceutical Research
    1655 E Greenville St, Anderson, SC 29621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 375-0912
    Camille Mason MD PA
    435 Epting Ave # 16, Greenwood, SC 29646 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 330-1979

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
  • Spartanburg Medical Center
  • St. Francis Downtown

    About Dr. James Hall, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • New Hanover Reg Med Center|University Of Nc Hosps
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hall has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

