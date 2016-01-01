Dr. James Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Hall, MD
Overview of Dr. James Hall, MD
Dr. James Hall, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Spartanburg Medical Center and St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Hall's Office Locations
Retina Consultants of Carolina PA1126 Grove Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 233-5722
Retina Consultants Of Carolina480 N Church St, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 582-8287
Upstate Pharmaceutical Research1655 E Greenville St, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 375-0912
Camille Mason MD PA435 Epting Ave # 16, Greenwood, SC 29646 Directions (864) 330-1979
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Spartanburg Medical Center
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Hall, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1538142179
Education & Certifications
- New Hanover Reg Med Center|University Of Nc Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.