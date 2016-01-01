Overview of Dr. James Hall, MD

Dr. James Hall, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Spartanburg Medical Center and St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Hall works at Retina Consultants Of Carolina in Greenville, SC with other offices in Spartanburg, SC, Anderson, SC and Greenwood, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.