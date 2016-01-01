Overview

Dr. James Hall, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Chicago-Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus, Ascension Saint Francis Hospital, Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Franklin Campus and Marshfield Medical Center - Weston.



Dr. Hall works at INTERVENTIONAL PAIN CLINIC in Appleton, WI with other offices in Weston, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.