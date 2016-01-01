Dr. James Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Hall, MD
Overview
Dr. James Hall, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Chicago-Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus, Ascension Saint Francis Hospital, Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Franklin Campus and Marshfield Medical Center - Weston.
Locations
St Elizabeth Hospital1506 S Oneida St, Appleton, WI 54915 Directions (920) 730-7690
Primary office3400 Ministry Pkwy, Weston, WI 54476 Directions (715) 393-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus
- Ascension Saint Francis Hospital
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Franklin Campus
- Marshfield Medical Center - Weston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Hall, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1972693018
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Mayo Medical School
- Mayo Clinic|Mayo Medical School
- University Of Chicago-Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
