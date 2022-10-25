Dr. James Halloran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halloran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Halloran, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Halloran, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with LMH Health and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.
Dr. Halloran's Office Locations
Kansas City Orthopaedic Institute3651 College Blvd, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 319-7600
Dickson-Diveley Orthopaedics4320 Wornall Rd Ste 610, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (913) 319-7600Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- LMH Health
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
Dr. Halloran, Bailey - Physician Assistant, and Cassidy - Office Manager, are all very attentive and are a phenomenal staff to take care of your Foot/Ankle needs! They make certain that you as a patient have all questions answered to your satisfaction and they make certain you understand your involvement as a patient as well! Would highly recommend them for your Foot/Ankle orthopedic needs!!!
About Dr. James Halloran, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Sports Medicine Fellowship, Detroit Medical Center
- McGill University Health Centre
- Rush University Medical Center
- University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Orthopedic Surgery
